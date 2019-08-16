Maren Morris' new single "The Bones" uses a well-built home as a metaphor for a strong relationship, so it should come as no surprise that her music video for the song features footage of herself and her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd.

Morris' "The Bones" music video filters all of its footage, shot on vacation with Morris and Hurd, through a vintage filter, making it look like an old-time home movie. Brief clips of Morris and Hurd enjoying their tropical Hawaiian getaway are interspersed with shots of the gorgeous scenery and greenery.

"When the bones are good, the rest don't matter / Yeah, the paint could peel, the glass could shatter / Let it rain, 'cause you and I remain the same," Morris sings in the song's chorus. "When there ain't a crack in the foundation / Baby, I know any storm we're facing / Will blow right over while we stay put / The house don't fall when the bones are good."

Morris and Hurd have been married for about a year and a half — they tied the knot in March 2018 — and are musical collaborators as well. In fact, the couple met as the result of a songwriting session, and Hurd's song "Love in a Bar" was inspired by how their relationship began.

"We wrote ‘Last Turn Home,’ that Tim McGraw recorded, and we would write and then after we’d go over to a bar in Midtown and have a couple beers," Hurd recalls. "That’s when we started making a real connection, beyond a creative partnership."

"The Bones" is Morris' second single from Girl, her sophomore album, released in March. The project's first single, its title track, recently became Morris' second career No. 1 song.