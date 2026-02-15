A representative for Mark Chesnutt tells Taste of Country that the singer's health issues are "nothing major" after he ended a show early this week.

Chesnutt was scheduled to play the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Ala. on Thursday (Feb. 12), and he began the set — but a short while later, he ended the event much earlier than planned.

Mark Chesnutt Ends Alabama Show Early

A statement from the venue posted to Facebook stated that "due to sudden illness, the artist was unable to complete tonight's performance."

That statement went on to say that they hoped to reschedule Chesnutt's show, and that ticketholders will have the option to either have their tickets honored for that date or receive a refund.

Commenters on that post wrote that Chesnutt played only three songs before he was forced to stop, and that the turn of events came as a big surprise.

"We all thought he was kidding at first, even his band was shocked," one Facebook user wrote.

Others were disappointed, but understood the situation.

"Even sick, he sounded better than some artists these days," one fan wrote. "Looking forward to the rescheduled date!"

"His health is important and he needs to make that a priority," another added. "Praying for him to get better."

Mark Chesnutt Postpones More Shows

Following the Feb. 12 date, Chesnutt canceled or postponed two more shows on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14: One in Augusta, Ga., the other in Smithfield, N.C.

There's no word from the Augusta venue about any potential makeup date in the works, but the Smithfield show has already been rescheduled to March 29.

What's Wrong With Mark Chesnutt?

Fans were concerned, especially due to the major health issues that Chesnutt has been through in recent years.

But the singer's publicist tells Taste of Country that the issue that forced him to cancel this show is relatively minor.

"Mark has been fighting off a sinus infection. It was affecting his voice and he wasn't able to continue the show," the publicist says. "He should be good to go soon."

What Health Battles Has Mark Chesnutt Faced?

Chesnutt has faced several serious health concerns over the past five years, including a fractured spine that required back surgery in 2023.

In June of 2024, he experienced a "heart health issue" that required emergency quadruple bypass surgery.

In April 2025, he revealed that he'd been battling an addiction to alcohol for years, and that he nearly died before getting sober in November 2023.

Last October, Chesnutt missed a show in in Louisiana for a health issue that required hospitalization. His reps later said he was suffering from "low sodium count and extreme high blood pressure."

He apologized to his fans for missing the show, as well as another subsequent planned event, and said he hoped to reschedule both appearances.

The next planned stop on Chesnutt's tour calendar is for Feb. 21 in Jackson, Miss.