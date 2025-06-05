Casey Chesnutt is a new artist to most country fans, but his connection to traditional country music goes back years, as fans will find in his debut single, "Uninvited Guest."

Chesnutt's father is Mark Chesnutt, who was one of the leading torchbearers for traditional country music in the 1990s with a string of hits including "Too Cold at Home," "Brother Jukebox," "Ol' Country," "Gonna Get a Life" and more.

Those early influences are very apparent in "Uninvited Guest," which veteran songwriters Jeff Stevens and Marv Green co-wrote.

According to Chesnutt's official bio, “Uninvited Guest” is a "gut-wrenching heartbreak ballad about coping with loneliness after a relationship ends."

Get our free mobile app

“It's reminiscent of the more somber honkytonk music that you expect to be playing in a bar,” Chesnutt says. “You go to a bar, put a quarter in the jukebox, and this song sounds like what would play. When I found it, I fell in love with it. You really can’t get any more country than that.”

Growing up in Texas as the son of a successful traditional country singer, Chesnutt initially took on some different influences, becoming immersed in the Texas Red Dirt scene and artists including Dirt Cross Canadian Ragweed, Reckless Kelly, Randy Rogers, Stoney LaRue and Wade Bowen.

RELATED: Mark Chesnutt Reveals the Song That Made George Jones Mad at Him

He got more serious about his own music after completing a stint in the Marines, and Chesnutt began to find his way back to more traditional-sounding country.

He self-released several songs, self-recorded an indie album and began touring, which led to a deal with Clearwater Records.

He's hoping to reach fans of more traditional music with "Uninvited Guest," which is premiering exclusively via Taste of Country.

"People are going back to what they're familiar with, and that's roots '90s country, '80s country; something that they grew up on, because that's what they started out with," Chesnutt tells us.

"I fell in love with the song, I recorded it, and the more I sang it, the more natural it felt to sing it," he adds. citing the song's "raw emotion."

"It's really focused on the idea, it's focused on the emotion of sadness and loneliness, and it kind of relates to the listener," Chesnutt states.

"And I think a lot of people will identify with that — help them get through something, maybe, you know?"

"Uninvited Guest" is set for release on Friday (June 6). The song is currently available for pre-save and pre-add across a wide variety of digital music providers.

For more information about Casey Chesnutt, visit his official website.

These Artists Prove Traditional Country Is Alive and Well These 23 modern country singers prove that traditional country is alive and well. Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, Aaron Watson and newcomers like Triston Marez and Lauren Mascitti are staying true to country music's roots. Scroll down to find an artist you'll love.