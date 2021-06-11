Midland’s Mark Wystrach Lands Role in Upcoming Film ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ — See the Trailer

The lead singer of Midland is stepping out from behind the microphone and onto the big screen. Mark Wystrach will play the part of Gary S. Paxton in the upcoming movie, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The film tells the story of televangelist Tammy Faye Messner (formerly Bakker), who rose and fell from fame amidst many controversies as she attempted to navigate the world of media, with her faith at the center of her many business endeavors. Messner began her rise to fame on the PTL Club alongside then-husband Jim Bakker. She later went on to become an author, recording artist, and even opened a Christian theme park in Marble Falls, Arkansas.

Gary S. Paxton was a Grammy award winning record producer and recording artist who was active from 1959 up until his death in 2016. In 1987, rumors began to swirl about an extramarital affair between Paxton and Messner, and he was accused of driving a wedge in Messner’s marriage to Bakker.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye comes 21 years after a documentary of the same name, which was directed by Fenton Bailey and narrated by RuPual. Golden Globe Award winner Jessica Chastain directs the new adaptation and also takes on the starring role.

This isn’t Wystrach’s first foray into acting — the Midland singer has been seen on many television shows, including NBC’s popular soap opera Passions and Kamen Rider: Dragon Knight.

Wystrach seems to balance his endeavors well, as Midland are currently on tour with dates that stretch well into December.

The trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye is out now. The film is set for release by Searchlight Pictures on Sept. 17.

