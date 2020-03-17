After Nashville received a one-two-punch of a devastating tornado on March 3 and the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Martina McBride is stepping up to help out.

On March 9, McBride and 600 volunteers packed more than 3,000 meals for victims of the Nashville tornado. The "Independence Day" singer continued to give back to Music City by donating a tractor trailer full of food to OneGenAway, a Nashville food bank.

McBride has also launched a GoFundMe that will help distribute more food from mobile food pantires to the Nashville community as many businesses and stores remain closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The money from the GoFundMe McBride set up will help those who are the most affected by the recent difficulties, including kids who are home and don't have access to school lunches. The funds will also provide nutrition for music and event industry support staff who have suffered financial hardship due to the coronavirus, which is resulting in massive cancellations of live music and other events

As of Tuesday morning (March 17), McBride's GoFundMe campaign had raised $2,405 toward a goal of $5,000.

Deliveries have already begun in North Nashville and will include fresh produce.

The devastating Nashville tornado claimed more than 20 lives and left behind a path of devastation, destroying a number of businesses and homes. The most recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO) lists the number of coronavirus cases in the United States at 1,678, with 41 deaths reported from the virus.