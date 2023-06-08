Texas singer-songwriter Jake Worthington first won over country fans as a member of Team Blake on Season 6 of The Voice. Now, the 27-year-old talent is set to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the first time.

Marty Stuart presented Worthington with the special invitation during his 20th annual Late Night Jam at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on June 7.

"This boy has country music in his heart," Stuart says of Worthington. "If I was betting on anybody in country music, I'd put all my chips on this guy. I love him and I believe in him, he's the real deal."

Worthington was visibly moved by the unexpected offering as he soaked in the moment, soundtracked by a roar of applause from the crowd.

"Man, I ain't got no words," he says of the opportunity. "At the drop of a hat we will be there. It means the world that Marty Stuart shared this with me, his music has been a heavy influence on mine. He's the king of cool in country music. I've always believed in the power of a song, but I've never seen it playin' out like this for me. It's everything I've ever dreamed of."

Stuart presented Worthington with the coveted invitation moments after the pair performed "I'm the One," an infectious, '90s country-style unreleased track they co-wrote together. Worthington also treated fans to a rendition of his ballad "State You Left Me In" before wrapping up his time on the Ryman stage.

Worthington will make his official Grand Ole Opry debut on July 21. This week, fans attending CMA Fest in Nashville will have two chances to see him live; at the Chevy Vibes Stage on Friday (June 9) at 10:15AM and Whiskey Jam on Saturday (June 10) at 2 PM. He'll also serve as support for Ernest on select dates of his This Fire Tour, which kicks off on Oct. 18.