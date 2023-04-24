Ernest Announces 2023 This Fire Tour Dates

Singer and songwriter Ernest has announced a 15-date fall tour that focuses heavily on the southeast. The This Fire Tour will begin on Oct. 18 and feature a trio of rising newcomers.

Cody Lohden will join Ernest for the full tour, with The Voice alumni Jake Worthington and John Morgan splitting dates. Ernest's tour begins in Oxford, Ohio, but after four straight nights in the midwest, he turns to Tennessee, Mississippi and Florida before routing home through Georgia and South Carolina.

See a full list of Ernest's This Fire Tour Dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (April 28).

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023: Full List

Ernest is known for the Top 20 radio hit "Flower Shops."

He's also known for writing songs like Morgan Wallen's "More Than My Hometown."

The 2023 ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominee is currently part of Wallen's World Tour.

Worthington and Ernest recorded the song "Pop Goes the Whiskey" for Worthington's self-titled debut album. Lohden is a 24-year-old newcomer from Kentucky whose songs include "Gettin' Gone."

Ernest's 2023 This Fire Tour Dates:

Oct. 18 — Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street Bar

Oct. 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

Oct. 20 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

Oct. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

Oct. 26 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Oct. 27 — Oxford, Miss. @ The Lyric

Oct. 28 — Starkville, Miss. @ Rick’s Cafe

Nov. 2 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Nov. 4 — Fort Meyers, Fla. @ Dallas Bull

Nov. 10 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club

Nov. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater

Nov. 16 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater

Nov. 18 — Greenville, S.C. @ Blind Horse Saloon

Nov. 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium