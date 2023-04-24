Ernest Announces 2023 This Fire Tour Dates
Singer and songwriter Ernest has announced a 15-date fall tour that focuses heavily on the southeast. The This Fire Tour will begin on Oct. 18 and feature a trio of rising newcomers.
Cody Lohden will join Ernest for the full tour, with The Voice alumni Jake Worthington and John Morgan splitting dates. Ernest's tour begins in Oxford, Ohio, but after four straight nights in the midwest, he turns to Tennessee, Mississippi and Florida before routing home through Georgia and South Carolina.
See a full list of Ernest's This Fire Tour Dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (April 28).
Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2023: Full List
- Ernest is known for the Top 20 radio hit "Flower Shops."
- He's also known for writing songs like Morgan Wallen's "More Than My Hometown."
- The 2023 ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominee is currently part of Wallen's World Tour.
Worthington and Ernest recorded the song "Pop Goes the Whiskey" for Worthington's self-titled debut album. Lohden is a 24-year-old newcomer from Kentucky whose songs include "Gettin' Gone."
Ernest's 2023 This Fire Tour Dates:
Oct. 18 — Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street Bar
Oct. 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
Oct. 20 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live
Oct. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon
Oct. 26 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
Oct. 27 — Oxford, Miss. @ The Lyric
Oct. 28 — Starkville, Miss. @ Rick’s Cafe
Nov. 2 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
Nov. 4 — Fort Meyers, Fla. @ Dallas Bull
Nov. 10 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club
Nov. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater
Nov. 16 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater
Nov. 18 — Greenville, S.C. @ Blind Horse Saloon
Nov. 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium