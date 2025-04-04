Mass Layoffs at Whirlpool! 651 People Wake Up Jobless: Here’s Why

Whirlpool, the appliance giant, has had to slim down its workforce, announcing that the company will eliminate 651 jobs.

The cuts will happen at their manufacturing plant in Iowa and are slated to take place on June 1. The employees have just been notified that their jobs will cease to exist very soon.

A statement from the company said the layoffs are "necessary adjustments to align with current market conditions driven by consumer demand."

What does that mean? Sounds like Whirlpool isn't selling as many units as they are accustomed to, so they have to trim the fat and make the slate a little cleaner.

KCCI-TV posted the complete official announcement from Whirlpool:

Whirlpool Corporation has made necessary adjustments to production at its Amana operations to align with current market conditions driven by consumer demand. This has resulted in the announcement of a workforce reduction of approximately 650 employees within specific production teams at the facility. We are committed to supporting affected employees through this transition by providing access to onsite HR support and a dedicated employee support line, an employee assistance program, and guidance on unemployment benefits through Iowa Workforce Development.

Whirlpool wants us all to know that these layoffs are not the result of the tariffs that President Trump has been instituting, but more due to the lack of consumer demand for their products as of late.

If you pop the hood and take a look underneath at Whirlpool's financials, you can see what is happening.

They reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales in 2024 and about $19 billion in 2023. The company's 2025 outlook reported an expected $15.8 billion in sales.

It seems as if they are trying hard to claw their way back to attaining that $19 billion in sales that they once had and will do anything necessary to get back there, including laying off hard-working Americans.

