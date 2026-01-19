RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch — Matt Cooper Crosses Genres With His Uplifting Songs

Matthew Berinato

Matt Cooper marries an uplifting, faith-inspired message with a musical approach that draws from country, rock, pop, folk and more.

The up-and-coming country singer is making major moves going into the new year, and that's why Taste of Country has named him one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Matt Cooper?

Matt Cooper is a rising singer-songwriter who's signed to Quartz Hill Records in Nashville.

The 25-year-old Florida native first began writing songs while attending college, and he became a viral success online before attracting the attention of Quartz Hill.

His debut single with the label, "Highs & Lows," released to country radio in September of 2025.

What Are Matt Cooper's Top Songs?

"Highs & Lows" was successful straight out of the gate.

It was the most-added song at U.S. country radio the week of its release, and it remained a Top 10 most-added song at six consecutive weeks thereafter.

The song is currently beginning to chart on the Mediabase country chart.

Cooper's other top songs include "Ain't Met Us Yet," which debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes All-Genre Singles Chart after he released it independently in 2021.

Many of Cooper's songs, including "Highs & Lows," draw on his strong Christian faith for their message.

What Are Matt Cooper's Career Highlights?

Cooper has built a huge and very loyal fan base online.

He has nearly two million total social followers, and "Highs & Lows" has earned more than 11 million streams, while Cooper's catalog has attracted more than 118 million lifetime streams.

Cooper has received positive coverage from Taste of Country, Music Row, All Access, Medium, Country Insider and more, and a showcase in Nashville in late 2025 garnered him key support and an industry buzz.

That led to him signing with William Morris Endeavor for live representation. Cooper has already taken his music on the road, opening for Parmalee and scoring a plum gig opening for Jelly Roll in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

What's Next for Matt Cooper in 2026?

"Highs & Lows" is continuing to climb, and Cooper will be promoting his music with select live dates coming up.

He's also just released a new song titled "Dancing With the Devil."

For more information about Matt Cooper, please visit his official website.

