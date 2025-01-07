Matt Stell’s Mom Has a Strong Opinion About His New Wife

Matt Stell kicked off the new year by shocking fans: Not only did he get engaged, but he got married within 24 hours!

The singer hard-launched his relationship with Kasey Harvey at the 2024 CMA Awards in November, when the pair walked the red carpet together.

Stell dropped the happy news rather nonchalantly on Instagram, asking fans how their holidays were before dropping the bomb:

“Ours was because on Friday we were in Mexico and we got engaged," he says.

But he wasn't done.

As Kasey flashes her new ring to the camera (watch below), the country singer explains: “That was on Friday and on Saturday we got married."

"I’m not joking. She married me on Saturday. How about them apples?"

Stell then holds up his left hand, revealing a black band around his ring finger. He also shared photos from the moment he got down on one knee: His now-wife was wearing a red dress, while Stell was sporting a white button-down and brown pants.

The two were vacationing in Mexico when it all went down, and Stell popped the question on the beach, with a “Will You Marry Me” sign written in sand.

Harvey isn’t the only special lady in his life. Stell is very close to his mom, but we confirmed during an interview ahead of the CMA Awards that she's a huge fan of Kasey.

She might even like her new daughter-in-law more than she likes her son!

“Sometimes I’m like, 'Can I join?'” Stell jokes, referring to his mom and Harvey having one-on-one girl time. “Can I be in the group text?"

His mom made sure to take to social media to express her joy for the couple.

"What an incredible weekend," Stell's mother, Lisa, writes. "I'm still on cloud nine after witnessing a surprise proposal unfold, followed by an unforgettable celebration the next night."

"I'm beyond thrilled to welcome Kasey into our family and couldn't be prouder of my son. Kasey's an amazing person, and her parents are just as wonderful!"

"It was our very own romantic Hallmark Movie!!!"