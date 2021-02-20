Matt Stell has a little money in his pocket with the success of his music career over the past couple of years, and he used some of his first big earnings to do something very special for his mother for Christmas.

Stell was part of the lineup at the 2021 New Faces of Country Music show during the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville on Friday (Feb. 19), and as part of his showcase, organizers filmed a video of his mother, Lisa Todd, talking about the major surprise he presented her with at Christmas.

He was home visiting his mother over the holiday, and he wrote her a letter telling her how much he appreciates her influence in his life.

"I can't thank you enough," she read from the letter in a video presentation that aired during the New Faces ceremony. Her son went on to say that nobody has had anywhere near as much impact on him than she has.

"So Merry Christmas. Glad I'm home to celebrate with you. Matt," she read, then began to visibly tear up as she got to the final part: "P.S. I paid off your horse trailer."

She got very emotional reading the touching letter, calling it a "moment any mother would treasure."

Stell launched his career with "Prayed for You" in 2019, earning a No. 1 hit right out of the gate. He followed that with another No. 1 hit, "Everywhere But On." He performed both of those songs during his New Faces set, as well as a new song titled "That Ain't Me No More."

Hardy, Tenille Arts, Travis Denning and Ashley McBryde were also part of the New Faces showcase in 2021.