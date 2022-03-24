Matt Stell is making his mark on the metaverse with his debut, limited edition NFT. The dynamic animation tributes country music legends who were known for enjoying a Saturday night as much as they did a Sunday morning. This limited-edition series is available now on the polygon blockchain, via Fanpage.com.

In only three years, Matt has quickly made his mark on country music, accumulating more than 560 million music streams across his catalog, including back-to-back No. 1s “Prayed for You” and “Everywhere But On." Matt’s first-ever NFT release allows his dedicated and ever-growing fanbase to unlock exclusive content and connect with Matt in an entirely new way.

Fanpage Chief Creative Officer Scott Berman says the Stell NFT is among his favorite, comparing it to a great concert t-shirt, "but with the NFT the graphic comes to life and never fades." A single Gold edition of the NFT is available for auction, while 5 silver and 10 bronze edition NFTs complete the run. Additionally, as a bonus, Stell is giving away 500 free collectible NFTs to the first fans to claim them with the promo code MSDROP.

SPONSORED CONTENT