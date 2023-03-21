Megan Moroney Announces the Lucky Tour for Fall 2023

Megan Moroney is planning a busy fall this year with the announcement of the Lucky Tour. The trek is named after her forthcoming album, Lucky which arrives May 5.

The "Tennessee Orange" singer will kick things off in New York City on Sept. 20 with a show at the Bowery Ballroom and wrap up in Atlanta at Buckhead Theatre on Nov. 10.

Moroney will also headline shows in Chicago, Los Angeles and New Braunfels, Texas for the first time.

It's proving to be a very travel-heavy year for the budding country artist, who will embark on her first headlining tour with Logan Crosby in April. The Pistol Made of Roses Tour — named after her EP — is scheduled to hit nine cities from April 13 through April 28. Moroney will then spend much of the summer opening for Brooks & Dunn on the Reboot 2023 Tour alongside Scotty McCreery, keeping her occupied May 4 through June 17.

Moroney currently has a Top 20 hit on her hands as "Tennessee Orange" continues to climb Billboard's Country Airplay chart. She dropped her follow-up track "Lucky" on March 9 after announcing her album of the same name.

Megan Moroney's 2023 the Lucky Tour Dates:

Sept. 20 - New York City, N.Y. @ The Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 21 - West Springfield, Mass. @ The Big E

Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, Pea. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Sept. 23 - Washington, D.C. @ The Hamiliton

Sept. 28 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Sept. 29 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

Sept. 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Joe's on Weed St.

Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour

Oct. 14 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

Oct. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Grand at The Complex

Oct. 21 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five

Oct. 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ Moonshine Beach

Oct. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Stoney's Rockin' Country

Nov. 2 - New Braunfels, Texas @ Gruene Hall

Nov. 3 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

Nov. 4 - Dallas, Texas @ The Studio at The Factory

Dec. 7 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe's

Dec. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre