Megan Moroney recreated Dolly Parton's 1978 Playboy magazine cover last weekend for Halloween.

The singer shared her Halloween costume to Instagram, where it's received over 300,000 likes.

Dolly Parton was 32 years old when she posed for Playboy magazine's cover in October 1978.

She's the only country singer to have covered the magazine, although several country men have been on the cover of Playgirl.

Moroney is a 28-year-old singer from Georgia, best known for songs such as "I'm Not Okay."

Dolly Parton's Famous Playboy Cover

Nearly 50 years ago, Parton's bunny-themed photos were a bold risk for a hit-maker in a conservative format. She posed in a black leotard with a white bow tie, pink bunny tail and high heels and black bunny ears.

In one photo she's standing next to someone in a bunny costume that—years later—seems straight out of a horror movie.

Dolly Parton Playboy Magazine Playboy (1978) loading...

Megan Moroney Recreates Dolly Parton's Playboy Cover

Moroney dons a very similar outfit and strikes the same poses as Dolly in her Halloween 2025 photos.

The singer even uses a similar shade of red as her backdrop and looks to have aged the pics to add vintage appeal. Small differences such as slightly pointier ears and a smaller bit of fluff for a tail are about all that mark the two sets of pictures as different.

"What would @DollyParton do," she wrote in the caption. Kenny Chesney was among the many people who voiced approval in the comments section.

Parton’s Playboy cover has long been a point of pride. In fact, she recreated it herself in 2021 and surprised her late husband Carl Dean on his birthday. Through the years she’s admitted he was hit or miss when it came to her music but he always loved this series of photos.

The legend’s Instagram post also revealed a rare glimpse of Dean, if only the back of his head. Dean died at age 82 in March.