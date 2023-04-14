Megan Moroney says if there is one song on her upcoming album Lucky that really tells her story, it's her just-released acoustic ballad, "Girl in the Mirror."

The "Tennessee Orange" singer shared the song on Friday (April 14), three weeks ahead of the May 5 album drop. Talking to Taste of Country Nights, Moroney admits that it's not about any one relationship in her past.

“It’s more what I find myself doing in relationships," she says.

"Tennessee Orange" is inside the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Moroney learned to play guitar after a knee injury kept her from becoming a cheerleader at the University of Georgia.

Earlier this month, she won Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.

"She looks just like me but I don't recognize her / She's got the same eyes but they're heavy and tired / He just walked out and she's standing right there / She loves the boy more than she loves the girl in the mirror," Moroney sings during the chorus.

Jessie Jo Dillon and Matt Jenkins helped the 25-year-old write this new song. Moroney said she knew Jenkins previously but had never written with him, and was just meeting Dillon that day. After three hours spent chatting about love and life, they pushed the lyrics to "Girl in the Mirror" out in roughly 45 minutes.

"I'm pretty much an open book in writes," Moroney confesses to ToC Nights host Evan Paul.

The second verse of "Girl in the Mirror" goes: "The girl in the mirror used to know who she was / Now she's wondering why she's not enough / He put out her fire in the name of young love / Girl in the mirror used to know who she was."

Moroney — a 2023 ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee — recognizes that "Girl in the Mirror" may help fans who are feeling something similar. She's had songs do that for her in the past — "Already Crazy" by Carter Faith is one she leaned on during a rough patch, and Carly Pearce's "What He Didn't Do" is another she keeps coming back to.

“Anytime I need to remind myself, I’m like ‘Alexa, play Carly Pearce,'" she says, smiling.

Here Are Megan Moroney's "Girl in the Mirror" Lyrics:

The girl in the mirror, she's lost her damn mind / She's gotten too used to the crying all the time / He puts her down, she puts him pedestal high / The girl in the mirror, she's lost her damn mind.

Chorus:

She looks just like me but I don't recognize her / She's got the same eyes but they're heavy and tired / He just walked out and she's standing right there / She loves the boy more than she loves the girl in the mirror.

The girl in the mirror used to know who she was / Now she's wondering why she's not enough / He put out her fire in the name of young love / Girl in the mirror used to know who she was.

The girl in the mirror used to know who she was / Now she's wondering why she's not enough / He put out her fire in the name of young love / Girl in the mirror used to know who she was.

She's wearing a dress that I wore out tonight / I'm the girl in the mirror that's why.

She looks just like me but I don't recognize her / She's got the same eyes but they're heavy and tired / Why it didn't work, well it's perfectly clear / I love the boy more than I love the girl in the mirror / You can't love the boy more than you love the girl in the mirror.

