Megan Moroney Is Getting ‘Lucky’ With a Debut Album Announcement

Hot on the heels of her breakout single "Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney is charting a path towards releasing her full-length studio debut. On Thursday (March 2), the singer announced her first album, Lucky, which is due out on May 5.

Before album release day, Moroney will drop the title track on March 10. The song — which was produced by Sugarland band mate Kristian Bush — is deeply meaningful to her life, personal story and music-making journey.

"After we wrote the title track 'Lucky,' I knew I wanted it to be the name of my debut album," she explains in a press release. "If you know anything about me and my story, a lot of things (both good and bad) happened to get me to where I am today, and I just feel very lucky."

Moroney goes on to say that she owes a debt of gratitude to all those who have supported her journey in country music thus far.

"I couldn't live out this dream without the support of my fans, family and team," she adds. "I can't wait to bring these songs on the road with me this year and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do!"

Aside from "Tennessee Orange," Moroney has made waves with her latest release, "I'm Not Pretty." Her star is continuing to rise: In mid-February, the singer made her Grand Ole Opry debut.

Once Lucky arrives, fans will have ample opportunity to hear its songs in a live capacity: Moroney launches her headlining Pistol Made of Roses Tour in April, and she's also booked to open for Brooks & Dunn this summer.