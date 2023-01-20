Megan Moroney just received the invitation all new country artists wait patiently for: The opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Not only did Moroney get the coveted invite, but she was asked by longtime country stars Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter. The up-and-comer shared a clip of the moment the two superstars surprised her while she was recording in the studio.

Johnson joined in person to extend the all-important invitation, while Carter appeared on a FaceTime call. The clip doesn't offer audio, but Moroney clearly expresses her excitement while talking with Johnson and Carter.

"When @jameyjohnsonofficial suprises you at the studio with @deanatunes on FaceTime you know it’s gotta be something good," she excitedly writes alongside the post.

She also got plenty of congratulatory messages from fans and other artists, including from Moroney's fellow CMT Next Women of Country members, Ashley Cooke and Carter Faith.

Cooke commented, "Congrats dude!!!" and Faith echoed that comment, also congratulating the singer.



Moroney will make her Opry debut on Feb. 11 during a show that will also include performances from Henry Cho and Opry members Dailey & Vincent and Don Schlitz. She says she is "so excited" to step on the hallowed stage for the very first time.

Moroney began writing music while she was a student at the University of Georgia. She broke through in country music thanks to the viral success of her single "Tennessee Orange," and she signed a record deal with Sony Music/Columbia Records in November 2022. The tune, for which she recently released a unique music video, will appear on her forthcoming debut album which will be released within the year.

The 25-year-old artist is also setting off on her headlining Pistol Made of Roses Tour with opener Logan Crosby in April.