Megan Moroney finally revealed why she has referred to herself as Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's daughter on social media.

The "Am I Okay?" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights recently, and we brought up a comment Moroney made on Bunnie Xo's Instagram, which she signed, "Love, your daughter."

Moroney giggled at being called out, but she was happy to explain.

"Me and Bunnie, we've got a lot of long, blonde, hair — and one of the first times we met I was just like, 'I'm your daughter' and they were like 'Yep!' So, I'm like their adopted daughter," she says.

"I just love them, they're the sweetest," she says, gushing over the couple. "Every time I see them, I just have the biggest smile on my face."

We should have asked Megan Moroney about a possible Jelly Roll collaboration down the line, but we ran out of time. But surely they will, since they're adopted family, right?

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Jelly Roll and Moroney were hanging out as recently as June 21, as they both played at the Buckeye Country Superfest 2025 in Ohio.

Moroney is currently on her own headlining Am I Okay? Tour, which is trekking through America one city at a time until August 2.

