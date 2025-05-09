Fans Are Convinced Megan Moroney’s ACMs Look Is One Big Album Easter Egg

Megan Moroney was absolutely ravishing at the 2025 ACM Awards on Thursday night (May 8).

The country singer wore a canary yellow, one-shoulder gown that fell all the way to the floor. The right side featured long fringe tassels that loosely tied the dress together, but left enough of a gap to show some skin.

While walking the red carpet, Moroney told People her look was inspired by the 2003 movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which she'd watched for the first time just a few months prior to the awards show.

Her dress was similar in color and elegance to the one Kate Hudson's character Andie Anderson wears in the film.

"I'm not a big movie watcher, but I didn't know I was missing out on such a great movie," she explains.

"I've been kind of obsessed with it, and I just wanted to wear yellow and I thought it's be cute," she adds.

Moroney even topped off her look with a dazzling necklace featuring a teardrop yellow gemstone, much like the famous "Isadora" necklace worn by Hudson in the flick.

Fans Think Megan Moroney's Next Album Will Be Yellow

Drenching herself in yellow could have been an inspiration from the film, but fans are convinced she is already stepping into her new album color.

And they could be onto something

Moroney's debut album Lucky had a green theme, while her sophomore project Am I Okay? was all about blue.

"Next album color????" one fan writes on TikTok.

"I can't believe all the easter eggs for this," another shares. "You look beautiful."

"The official color of MM3 needs to be yellow oml," someone else says.

Is Megan Moroney Releasing a New Album in 2025?

Fans can rest assured that there is new music coming from Moroney, in addition to the new song "You Had to Be There" she released with Kenny Chesney on Friday (May 9).

She has already started work on her next chapter.

"I was in the studio literally a couple of days ago working on the next album," she tells Billboard. "I like to put out albums as soon as they're done, and this one isn't done yet."

"But I do have songs that I know are making it, so I'm just trying to get in the studio and get those done and try to figure out what sounds and stuff I like for the next album," Moroney adds.

