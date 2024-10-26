‘Little House’ Star Melissa Gilbert Honors Michael Landon for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Melissa Gilbert recently paid tribute to actors Michael Landon and Patrick Swayze as part of an effort to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer, which claimed both of their lives. Gilbert, who had a close relationship with Landon from her time on Little House on the Prairie, spoke about the devastating impact of the disease.

Landon died in 1991 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, while Gilbert's longtime friend Swayze, known for his role in Dirty Dancing, fought the disease for 20 months before his death in 2009.

"This is the thing that killed two of the strongest, most extraordinarily extraordinary physical specimens of men I'd ever known in my life,” Gilbert tells People. “Athletic, talented, I mean, you name it. To me, these guys were pillars, almost like superheroes. And to see something like that take them the way it did…And it's not just the person going through it. I'm watching a whole family suffer along with both of these men as they are suffering in a way that is indescribable.”

In her advocacy, Gilbert emphasized the need for greater research and early detection of pancreatic cancer, which is often diagnosed too late due to its subtle symptoms. Her involvement honors both actors and aims to bring more attention to the disease, hoping to prevent other families from experiencing similar losses.

Gilbert has launched a new lifestyle brand called Modern Prairie, teaming with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to raise funds and awareness with a new collection. All proceeds from the collection will go to support the charity.

“My work with PanCAN is a passion of mine and important to me because of the people I've lost — whom I've known and loved — to pancreatic cancer,” she states.

Just recently, Gilbert made news for her struggles with misophonia while on the Little House on the Prairie set.

Years later, Gilbert learned she actually had a neurological disorder called misophonia and discovered she wasn't just "mean."

According to Cleveland Clinic, misophonia is a disorder characterized by a decreased tolerance to specific sounds.

"I really just thought that I was rude. And I felt really bad. And guilty, which is an enormous component of misophonia, the guilt that you feel for these feelings of fight or flight. It's a really isolating disorder," said the former child star.

The actress said that even though she knew her condition had a name, it wasn't until last year that she learned there was a treatment.

She continues to use her platform to encourage people and raise money for important causes.

Nicole Taylor is part of Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning LIVE on TasteofCountry.com and on the Taste of Country app from 6-10AM CT. Based in Nashville, the two hosts talk with country artists and go deep into the latest in the world of country music every weekday.

PICS: See the Cast of 'Nashville' Then and Now After capturing the hearts of country music fans for several years, Nashville aired its last episode in 2018. The fictional drama centered around the world of Music City and those chasing their big neon dreams.

The show first premiered on ABC before finishing out the final two seasons on CMT. Nashville was a bright spot on many actors' resumes, including Hayden Panettiere and Connie Britton, but it also served as a launching pad for others.

Keep scrolling to see what the cast of Nashville looks like today!

See the Cast of 'Home Improvement' Then vs. Now

PICTURES: The Cast of 'Growing Pains: Then Vs. Now The cast of Growing Pains are all grown up now, and you won't believe what they look like today! Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: Here's What the Cast of 'The Dukes of Hazzard' Look Like Today! The Dukes of Hazzard was more than just a popular TV show, it was a television phenomenon that launched several of its cast members into sex symbol status. Decades after the show debuted in 1979, the cast members look very different today, but they've held up remarkably well. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker