Nashville Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Mosley, who will be charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the fatal stabbings of two men, including singer Tucker Beathard's brother Clayton.

Mosley has been added to Tennessee's "most wanted" list, and authorities warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Mosley has a violent criminal past and is a convicted felon. According to local news, at the time of the stabbings, he was free on $5,000 bond after being convicted of attacking a 37-year-old woman at a Walmart in December 2018.

Prior to that incident, he was convicted for misdemeanor assault in March 2016 for squirting urine from a shampoo bottle on a jail employee on Christmas Day 2015. He was charged with aggravated assault for a separate stabbing incident in May 2015, arrested on multiple counts of aggravated robbery in June 2015, and convicted of car theft and auto burglary in July 2015. The previous year he was convicted of attempted aggravated burglary.

Additionally, it is alleged that Mosley was part of a violent inmate jail riot in March of this year.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has asked anyone with information regarding Mosley's whereabouts to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. The public also can contact the local Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

According to Nashville's NewsChannel5, police responded to a call at the Dogwood Bar on the 1900 block of Division Street shortly before 3AM on Saturday. Allegedly, "an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman in the bar," sparked a confrontation that began inside the bar and escalated into physical violence after it spilled over into the outside.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where both men subsequently died. A third victim was released after receiving medical treatment.

Clayton Beathard was a high school football star who went on to play for Long Island University. Brother Tucker is not the only musician in the family: Their father is Nashville songwriter Casey Beathard, who has written for artists including Gary Allen, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and more.

The Beathard family is additionally well-represented in sports, with Clayton having had an impressive football pedigree. His other brother, C.J. Beathard, is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Their grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, who won four Super Bowls as a general manager.