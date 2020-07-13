Tucker Beathard Reveals He’s a Father, Wishes His Daughter a Happy 2nd Birthday

Tucker Beathard is a father to a 2-year-old daughter, he revealed on Monday night (July 13). The country singer shared the news while wishing his baby girl a happy birthday.

In an Instagram post, Beahard explains that his daughter, Sage, was born on July 13, 2018. Beathard found out he was going to be a father in November of 2017, when he was "22 years old, couldn’t have been more stressed and overwhelmed trying to get out of a record deal, and trying to figure out my personal life and my career" at the time.

"Nothin made sense. Then, right when I thought things couldn’t get more overwhelming or more stressful I got a call saying that I was going to be having a kid all the way out in Seattle Washington," Beathard explains. "To say I was scared is an understatement."

Beathard, who turned 25 in January, was 23 years old when his daughter was born in July of 2018. After learning about her pregnant mother, the artist admits he "hit my breaking point and didn't know what else to do other than finally surrender to Jesus Christ and ask him to meet me where I was and to take over my life."

"He grew me in ways I could’ve never imagined. He took all the messes I felt I was drowning in and did exactly what Romans 8:28 says he does," Beathard shares, referring to a Bible verse that reads, "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

"More than anything, he took what I thought was 'the last thing I needed in my life' and instead, on 7/13/18, gave me the greatest blessing I could possibly ask for by bringing this little girl into my life," Beathard admits. "Now I just pray she doesn’t raise as much hell I as I did growing up."

Other than noting that she was located in Seattle, Wash., Beatherd has not shared any details about Sage's mother or their current relationship status.

Beathard is the son of hit country songwriter Casey Beathard and his wife Susan. Older brother CJ and grandfather Bobby are professional football players: CJ Beathard is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, while Bobby Beathard is a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Beathard's younger brother Clay died in December, after he was stabbed outside of a Midtown Nashville bar near Christmastime. In mid-June, the man accused of killing Clay and one of Clay's friends, Paul Trapeni III, was indicted on murder, attempted murder and assault charges by a Nashville grand jury.