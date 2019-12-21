Singer-songwriter Tucker Beathard's brother, Clayton, has died following a stabbing at a bar in downtown Nashville early Saturday morning (Dec. 21).

According to Nashville's NewsChannel5, police responded to a call at the Dogwood Bar on the 1900 block of Division Street shortly before 3AM on Saturday after three men were stabbed over an argument involving a woman.

Police say the argument began inside the bar and escalated into physical violence after it spilled over into the outside. 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where both men subsequently died. A third victim was released after receiving medical treatment.

Metro police are asking for anyone with information about the man pictured in the surveillance picture below to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. He is wanted for questioning in connection with the stabbings.

Tucker Beathard is a country singer-songwriter who released his debut single, "Rock On," in 2016. His most recent release is 2019's "Better Than Me."

Beathard's father is Nashville songwriter Casey Beathard, who has written for artists including Gary Allen, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and more. His other brother, C.J. Beathard, is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Clayton Beathard was a high school football star who went on to play for Long Island University.