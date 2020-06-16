The man who's accused of stabbing and killing Tucker Beathard's brother, Clayton, was indicted on murder, attempted murder and assault charges by a Nashville grand jury on Tuesday (June 16). Nashville's WSMV News 4 reports that Michael Mosley will face trial for two counts of first-degree murder/premeditated, one count of attempted first-degree murder/premeditated and one count of assault.

Mosley stands accused of killing 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III in a brawl outside of the Dogwood Bar in downtown Nashville in the early morning of Dec. 21, 2019. Nashville police responded to the scene just before 3AM after an argument that started inside the bar turned into violence after it spilled outside.

The fight started after Mosley reportedly made advances toward a woman who was with a group of friends that included Beathard, Trapeni and 21-year-old AJ Bethurum, who had had been friends since attending high school together at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tenn., just outside of Nashville. They were at the bar that night for a Christmas reunion.



Police say Mosley stabbed Beathard and Trapeni in the chest within seconds of the fight starting. Bethurum also sustained injuries to his eye and arm. Mosley fled the scene, and police captured him holed up at an abandoned house in nearby Cheatham County on Christmas Day. On Jan. 7, General Sessions Judge Melissa Blackburn ruled that the evidence was sufficient for the case to move forward, and she sent the case to the grand jury.

Clayton Beathard was a high school football star, and he went on to play for Long Island University. Tucker Beathard released his debut single, "Rock On," in 2016, and released "Better Than Me" in 2019. Their father is famed country songwriter Casey Beathard, and their other brother is San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.