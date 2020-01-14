Tucker Beathard turned to social media to share a very special song he wrote for his younger brother, Clayton Beathard, who died in a stabbing in Nashville in December. He shared a touching collection of video memories with his fans to accompany a song titled "Brother," which honors the bond they shared.

The clip shows loving memories of happy times with family, depicting family meals, fun vacations, their shared love of sports and music and more.

"We got the same temper with the same short fuse / Same last name, same Bible tattoo / That I talked you into / Oh man I swear they're still cool," he sings in one verse, with the chorus stating, "Brother let me hold your trouble when it gets too heavy / Let me fly when you're high , let me sink like a stone when you're low / Brother let me say a little prayer for you, take a sucker punch for you / I'd do anything for you, yeah you ain't alone / Yeah I'll take on the world with you."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tucker Beathard (@tuckerbeathard) on Jan 13, 2020 at 7:19pm PST

"I wrote this song right after my little brother Clay graduated high school, and It was heavy on my heart to write a song about the relationship dynamic that me and my brothers are blessed to share," Beathard writes to accompany the clip. "This song has taken on a lot deeper meaning for me now that Clay is in Heaven. But I know he’s still watching over me and still gonna be helping me take on the world from above. #psalm27:1."

Clayton Beathard died at the age of 22 in a stabbing attack that took place outside of the Dogwood Bar in downtown Nashville on Dec. 21, 2019. Officers responded to the scene just before 3AM after an argument that started inside the bar turned into a physical fight after it spilled over outside. Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. A third, yet unnamed victim survived his injuries.

Police arrested 23-year-old Michael Mosley on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and charged him with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide. Mosley is a convicted felon whose lengthy criminal record includes a separate stabbing in 2015 and a string of assault and burglary charges. He is in jail awaiting trial. A judge denied bail at a hearing on Jan. 7 and forwarded the case to a grand jury, who will decide if there is sufficient evidence for Mosley to face a criminal trial.

Tucker Beathard released his debut single, "Rock On," in 2016. He released his most recent song, "Better Than Me," in 2019. Clayton Beathard was a high school football star at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tenn., and he went on to play for Long Island University. Their father is famed country songwriter Casey Beathard, and their other brother is C.J. Beathard, who is a backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. The family also includes two sisters, Charly and Tatum.

Tucker Beathard previously turned to social media on Dec. 28 to remember Clayton, whom he called a "warrior for God." He referenced the matching tattoos that "Brother" also refers to in that post, writing, "I think the matching Bible verse tattoo that we have sums up perfectly how Clay lived and approached his life here on earth... Psalm 27:1 'The Lord is my light and salvation for whom shall I fear, the lord is the stronghold of my life for whom shall I be afraid.'"