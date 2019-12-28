Tucker Beathard Tributes Late Brother Clayton: ‘God Sure Did Get a Good One’

Tucker Beathard paid tribute to his late brother, Clay, in a moving social media post about faith. Clayton Beathard was one of two men stabbed and killed on Dec. 21 after an altercation in a Nashville bar.

The "Rock On" singer spoke with optimism and gratitude for 22 years with his younger brother. He called Clay a "warrior for God" and said God must have recognized his good work on Earth, so he called him home.

"As heartbreaking and hard this experience has been it has also pushed me and my family to a whole new level of faith and what it means to trust God and what his plan is," Beathard writes. "It amazes me to see how Clay already had that perspective ... he lived a life here on earth for serving Jesus and had that discernment of right and wrong and the courage to wear his faith on his sleeve."

Clay Beathard is also the son of well-known country songwriter Casey Beathard.

Beathard's message on Instagram and Facebook are his first public comments since the incident at the Dogwood Bar in Nashville. Nashville police say Clay Beathard was with friends when a man made unwanted advances toward a female acquaintance. An argument became physical and eventually spilled outside the bar and across the street. Twenty-one-year-old Paul Trapeni III was also killed, and a third unidentified man was wounded, but released from the hospital.

Michael Mosley, 23, was arrested on Wednesday (Dec. 25) and charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide in connection with the incident. Mosley has a lengthy criminal history that includes counts of burglary, assault and a separate stabbing incident from 2015. His lawyer suggested he'll plead self defense.

"I can’t wait to see you again, and I like to think you looked up to me being your older brother, but the truth is, it’s you who I look up to," Tucker Beathard writes in his closing remarks. "I think the matching Bible verse tattoo that we have sums up perfectly how Clay lived and approached his life here on earth ... Psalm 27:1 'The Lord is my light and salvation for whom shall I fear, the lord is the stronghold of my life for whom shall I be afraid.'"

A celebration of life was held for Clay Beathard on Saturday in Franklin, Tenn.