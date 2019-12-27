Michael Mosley, the man accused of killing Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III in Nashville last Saturday morning (Dec. 21), acted in self-defense, according to his lawyer.

Additionally, the 23-year-old says he is sorry for the incident. In an interview with the Tennessean, attorney Justin Johnson relayed what he's taken from preliminary evidence in the case, as well as his client's feelings on the matter.

"He is truly remorseful and regretful and sorry that this happened to every family that's involved here," Johnson told the newspaper, "but he wants everyone to wait to see the evidence as it comes out."

Mosley has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one attempted homicide for stabbing 22-year-old Beathard, 21-year-old Trapeni and a third, still unidentified victim. Beathard is the son of well-known songwriter Casey Beathard and brother to country singer Tucker Beathard and NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard. Mosley was arrested on Wednesday (Dec. 25), charged and is being held without bond in Davidson County.

In making his statement of his client's defense, Johnson recognized the evidence available to him was limited; however the Tennessean points out more evidence is expected to be released during a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7. Mosley has a lengthy criminal history that includes burglary, assault and a separate stabbing incident from 2015.

The incident happened at the Dogwood, a bar in Nashville. Police say it started after Mosley made unwanted advances on a mutual female friend of Beathard, Trapeni and the third victim. It spilled outside and across the street just before 3AM and turned deadly. A man hunt ensued until Mosley was arrested inside an empty home in Cheatham County.