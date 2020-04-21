Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

I had the chance to talk with Tucker Beathard on the phone, and he is in great spirits!

Tucker has had a really challenging six months or so, with the death of his brother, and now with what we are all going through, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He told me he has been quarantined on his property in Tennessee, working on his dirt bikes and having fun outside. "If anything, this quarantine is making me a better dirt bike mechanic," Tucker said.

He also just released a new song called "You Would Think," about a guy missing a girl he once had a relationship with. We have all been through this situation, where we wonder what exactly the other person is thinking after a breakup, and if they're thinking about or missing you. Every little thing that they shared together — from eating grits, to listening to their favorite song — he wants to know if she thinks about him whenever she hears it now.

You would think it would be weird writing this song with your dad, wouldn't you? Tucker told me that, "growing up, he thought it would be weird to write with his dad, but once they get into the room to write, they both understand what it takes to write a good song, and that's their final goal."

He also told me that with this particular song, he and his dad left it open-ended in the sense that it could be a romantic relationship, or one with a distant family member that you're no longer in contact with.

Tucker Beathard is joining Brooks & Dunn on their Reboot 2020 Tour, which is going to start in August, assuming concerts start back up by then. He also has a new album on the way this year.

Listen to Tucker Beathard, "You Would Think"