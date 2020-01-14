Brooks & Dunn Announce ‘Reboot’ 2020 Tour
Brooks & Dunn will tour again in 2020. The Country Music Hall of Fame duo announced plans for their first nationwide tour in a decade. Eighteen cities and dates were announced for the Reboot 2020 Tour on Tuesday morning (Jan. 14) starting with a May 15 show in St. Louis.
See a list of all 2020 Brooks & Dunn tour dates below. No opening acts have been formally announced yet. The Reboot Tour was named after their 2019 album of the same name that found Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn revisiting old songs with help from contemporary singers including Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves and Cody Johnson. The album debuted at No. 1 last April.
Tickets for the new shows will be available first as part of the Country Megaticket and then through the duo's official website and Live Nation.
Why Brooks & Dunn May Not Ever Record New Music Again:
While this is the first official Brooks & Dunn Tour since their 2010 retirement, it's hardly the first time they've played together in a decade. A popular residency with Reba McEntire continues into 2020, with shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace slated for April, June, October and December. In 2019 they also played select festivals nationwide, including the Taste of Country Music Festival in Hunter, N.Y.
While the prospect of the pair recording another album of originals seems dubious (see the above interview), they continue to make music individually. Last Friday (Jan. 10) Dunn released his new solo album Re-Dunn, a collection of 24 cover songs that inspired his life and music.
Brooks & Dunn 2020 Summer Tour Dates:
May 15 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 16 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
May 22 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 23 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
May 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 30 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 5 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 6 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
June 26 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
June 27 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 29 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Sept. 4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 5 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Here Are the Best 90s Country Songs, Including Brooks & Dunn: