Brooks & Dunn will tour again in 2020. The Country Music Hall of Fame duo announced plans for their first nationwide tour in a decade. Eighteen cities and dates were announced for the Reboot 2020 Tour on Tuesday morning (Jan. 14) starting with a May 15 show in St. Louis.

See a list of all 2020 Brooks & Dunn tour dates below. No opening acts have been formally announced yet. The Reboot Tour was named after their 2019 album of the same name that found Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn revisiting old songs with help from contemporary singers including Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves and Cody Johnson. The album debuted at No. 1 last April.

Tickets for the new shows will be available first as part of the Country Megaticket and then through the duo's official website and Live Nation.

Why Brooks & Dunn May Not Ever Record New Music Again:

While this is the first official Brooks & Dunn Tour since their 2010 retirement, it's hardly the first time they've played together in a decade. A popular residency with Reba McEntire continues into 2020, with shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace slated for April, June, October and December. In 2019 they also played select festivals nationwide, including the Taste of Country Music Festival in Hunter, N.Y.

While the prospect of the pair recording another album of originals seems dubious (see the above interview), they continue to make music individually. Last Friday (Jan. 10) Dunn released his new solo album Re-Dunn, a collection of 24 cover songs that inspired his life and music.

Brooks & Dunn 2020 Summer Tour Dates:

May 15 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 16 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

May 22 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 23 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 30 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 5 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 6 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

June 26 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

June 27 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Sept. 4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 5 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Here Are the Best 90s Country Songs, Including Brooks & Dunn: