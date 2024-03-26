How Brooks &#038; Dunn Are Helping University of Texas Football

How Brooks & Dunn Are Helping University of Texas Football

Brooks & Dunn are stepping up with an assist for the University of Texas football team.

On May 18, the Texas NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) Collective Texas One Fund will host a concert at Darrell K. Royal stadium, home of the Texas Longhorns, in a fundraising effort.

Dubbed "A Night for Texas," the event will have football fans and country music fans doing their best to stuff the coffers of the Texas athletic department. In addition to the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn, Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen will play the event.

Brooks & Dunn are not the first country stars to throw their weight behind some college athletics: Noted North Carolina superfan Eric Church played an acoustic set in 2023 in an effort to raise money for the UNC NIL Collective ‘Heels4Life’. Tickets for that ranged from $375 to $1,500.

NIL has changed the game for college athletics. Now that paying players is allowed, schools are leaning on collectives to supply the money to entice high end high school recruits, keep players from turning pro early, or keep transfers from jumping from school to school. With reports of seven-figure paydays for 17-year-old kids, more money than ever is needed for programs to bring in elite talent.

The Texas Longhorns are fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoffs, and with a move to the SEC coming this season, Texas is looking to lean on some country music fans to help generate much-needed cash.

After all, the price of doing business continues to climb: The Texas Longhorns reportedly pay every offensive lineman $50K per season. Upcoming sophomore QB Arch Manning — yes, of the famed football Manning family — reportedly took home 3.2 million dollars last season as a backup. He threw just five passes last season.

If you want to see Brooks & Dunn and support the Longhorns, the concert is set for May 18 in Austin, Texas.

