Clayton Beathard’s Celebration of Life Set for Saturday

Clayton King Beathard is remembered for his big heart and love of children in an obituary shared earlier this week. The son of songwriter Casey Beathard and country singer Tucker Beathard will be remembered during a celebration of life on Saturday (Dec. 28).

The service will be officiated by Pastor Steve Berger at Grace Chapel in Franklin, Tenn., starting at 3PM. An obituary posted in the Tennessean notes that memorials may be made to Franktown Open Hearts in Franklin. Franktown Open Hearts is a non-profit committed to the inner-city youth in Franklin.

Clayton died at the age of 22 on Dec 21. He was with friends at the Dogwood Bar in Nashville when an altercation led to a stabbing that resulted in his death as well as the death of 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III. A third victim was also wounded but released after receiving medical treatment.

Twenty-three-year-old Michael Mosley was arrested on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide in connection with the incident. Mosley has a lengthy criminal history burglary, assault and a separate stabbing incident from 2015.

Casey Beathard has written many hits for singers like Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, George Strait and more. Tucker Beathard notched a Top 5 hit called "Rock On" with Dot Records in 2016 but has since signed with Warner Music Nashville. In November 2018 he independently released his debut studio album Nobody's Everything.