Suspect in Nashville Double Stabbing Murder Arrested

Following a days-long chase by law officials, 23-year-old Michael Mosley has surrendered and been arrested on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) as the main suspect in the double stabbing murder of two men at a Nashville bar on Saturday. One of the men killed was singer Tucker Beathard's brother, Clayton, who was 22 years old.

Mosley was captured Wednesday afternoon in Ashland City, Tenn., according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He was alone in a vacant home when law enforcement moved in and surrounded the house, resulting in his surrender.

Mosley landed at the top of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list on Tuesday morning, with a $2,500 reward offered over his head. Mosley was identified by officials as a convicted felon with a violent history, including a separate stabbing incident in 2015 as well as a string of assault and burglary charges over the past few years.

According to Nashville's NewsChannel5, police responded to a call at the Dogwood Bar on the 1900 block of Division Street shortly before 3AM on Saturday. Allegedly, "an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman in the bar," sparked a confrontation that began inside the bar and escalated into physical violence after it spilled over into the outside.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where both men subsequently died. A third victim was released after receiving medical treatment.

Clayton Beathard was a high school football star who went on to play for Long Island University. Brother Tucker is not the only musician in the family: Their father is Nashville songwriter Casey Beathard, who has written for artists including Gary Allen, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and more.

The Beathard family is additionally well-represented in sports, with Clayton having had an impressive football pedigree. His other brother, C.J. Beathard, is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Their grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, who won four Super Bowls as a general manager.