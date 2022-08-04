Michael Ray sustained an unfortunate injury during a recent golf game, and he took to social media to reveal the aftermath and poke a little fun at himself.

As Ray's chosen caption from the 1994 movie Forrest Gump clearly explains, the singer suffered an injury to the "buttocks" from a rogue golf ball. He even shared a photo of the affected cheek on social media, revealing a painful looking, purple bruise.

Ray laughed at his own predicament in the first slide of the post and shared the photos in the second slide.

"Listen, did you know the chances of getting hit by a golf ball on the course completely accidentally is lower than 1 percent," he writes in the post's first slide. "Well, swipe left to see who just joined that elite club."

Fans in the comments were both surprised at the revealing photo and sympathetic to his injury. A few fellow country singers also shared comments, including Kane Brown, who implied he was also on the course.

"That s--- was loud to I heard it from 50 feet away," he says, with laughing emojis.

Old Dominion's Trevor Rosen also shared his sympathy, adding that he has also been injured on the golf course.

"Damn! Same thing happened to me earlier this year, dude teed off with a driver, hit me on the fly on the left side of my chest about 3 inches from my jaw," writes Rosen.

A video shared by Ray earlier this week shows that he was golfing with both Brown and Jake Owen.

Although Ray's injury looks unpleasant, it surely won't stop him from playing shows. He is currently an opener on Lee Brice's Label Me Proud Tour, and he heads to his home state of Florida for three shows Aug. 11-13.

