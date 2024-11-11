Michael Ray Cusses Out ‘New Nashville’ After Truck Break-In

Michael Ray was the victim of a truck break-in on Sunday night (Nov. 10), and the singer says that his experience is just one example of the ways that life in Music City is going downhill.

Ray shared his feelings on social media after the incident.

In an Instagram Stories slide, he posted the aftermath of the vandalism, and vented his feelings about "new Nashville" and the "low life" who damaged his truck.

"Scum bag f--kers who if I would have caught them would have had holes in them!" Ray said, in an apparent assertion that he would have shot the criminals if he'd caught them in the act.

"This town ain't what it was and it's losing the respect and foundation!" he continues. "Wish I would have caught these ppl cause there would have been a few left [sic] for others to worry about!"

"Welcome to Nashville," the singer concluded, punctuating his point with an emoji of a middle finger.

attachment-MichaelRay loading...

It's no big surprise that Ray would prefer Nashville stay true to its roots: He's long been vocal about his preference for traditional-leaning country music.

In 2021, the singer had a hit with the '90s-leaning "Whiskey and Rain," and with that release, he echoed a sentiment he's been saying for years: That he hopes to bring back a more old-school approach to country music.

"I miss story songs that you have to listen to all the way through to understand. This song is everything I love about country music — traditional country music, like Tim McGraw and Earl Thomas Conley — and I want to bring that back," he said at the time.

"This is the music I originally came to Nashville to make, and I'm grateful to have this opportunity for fans to get to know me better as an artist."

Read More: Michael Ray Caught Kissing a Reality Star!

More recently, Ray's been in the news for hard-launching his relationship with Audrina Partridge, who rose to fame after appearing in the hit reality show The Hills.