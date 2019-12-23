Michael Ray and Carly Pearce Share Sweet Holiday Tradition

Newlywed country music singers Michael Ray and Carly Pearce are keeping the family traditions alive during the holidays.

Ray opened up to People about how he and his wife celebrate the holiday seasons in a way that honors both of their grandfathers.

"My grandfather drank nothing but root beer," he told People. "Her grandfather loved Pabst Blue Ribbon, so every year at Christmas time we open we open a root beer and a Pabst Blue Ribbon and we set it up.

"It's a little thing that makes us feel like they are there," said Ray.

Ray and Pearce "were very close" to their grandfathers. Ray also said that their grandfathers were both "very influential" in their lives and their careers. He and Pearce continue to honor them.

"There's little things in both of our careers and on our stages that are little tips of hat to them," said Ray.

Ray also revealed the other holiday traditions that he and his wife will be taking part in, saying, "Of course you got the traditions like recipes that your great-grandmother made."

Ray also hopes to pass on those traditions to his and Pearce's kids one day.

This Christmas will be the first one that the pair will celebrate as a married couple. Ray and Pearce married earlier this year on Oct. 6 at at Drakewood Farms in Tennessee. Their wedding was officiated by famed announcer and country radio DJ Bill Cody. Fellow country music singer Jake Owen was enlisted to deliver the first dance song, "Made for You."