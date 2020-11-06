Travis Tritt's daughter, Tyler Reese Tritt, gets a kiss from singer Michael Ray in an Instagram photo shared to show off her Halloween costume.

The 22-year-old Tritt is a singer and songwriter, as well. The photos were posted to social media on Nov. 5 and find the two in several shots together, wearing two different sets of costumes. At first she's The Little Mermaid's Ariel to Ray's Prince Eric, and later they're both in slasher garb, complete with fake blood and torn clothing. Several other of the younger Tritt's friends appear in the photos.

"No tricks just treats," she writes. "Happy Halloween with all my boos."

Find Ray in the comments with an emphatic, "Damnnnn."

The pair have not confirmed that they are actually dating. The "Whiskey and Rain" singer was last with singer Carly Pearce, from whom he separated earlier this year after just a few months of marriage. Neither party has spoken about what ended their relationship.

Tyler Reese is the oldest of Tritt's three children with wife Theresa, whom he married in 1997. A quick Google search finds her singing cover songs and originals live, and reveals that she's played bars along Nashville's Lower Broadway, like the Wild Horse Saloon.

The 32-year-old Ray has been a charting artist on country radio since 2015. He has one Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 to date and two additional Top 5 hits. He's working on his next studio album, which will be his third on Atlantic Nashville.