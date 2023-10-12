Travis Tritt Mourning the Loss of His ‘Right Hand Man’

Travis Tritt is grieving after the death of a man he considered his "right hand man" for nearly 20 years.

The hitmaker's tour manager, Scott Minkley, died on Wednesday morning (Oct. 11) after a battle with cancer. Tritt shared the news with fans on social media and spent some time expressing his profound sadness, in addition to his respect for Minkley as a friend and employee.

The two were very close.

"He was one in a million and I’ll never find another like him," Tritt shares. "This is a tremendous loss that will hurt deeply for a very long time."

The news comes ahead of a weekend full of shows in Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina.

Minkley started working for Tritt in 2005. Prior to that, he was an audio engineer.

The singer is known mostly for his '90s hits including "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)," "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," and "Anymore."

"God bless Scott Minkley! May he rest in the arms of Jesus until I see him again in heaven. My deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. In remembrance of Scott, please do something special and good for someone today"

In September, Tritt announced a short acoustic tour for March 2024. He also dropped a gospel album called Country Chapel. His most recent full-length country album was Set in Stone, released in 2021.

Upon learning of Minkley's death, dozens of his fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their condolences.

