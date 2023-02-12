Chris Stapleton will help kick off Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, by performing the National Anthem before the big game. Stapleton's appearance marks the third consecutive year a country singer has performed the anthem, and he received some pointers from an artist who previously held the role.

Mickey Guyton sang an inspiring rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in California, and when it was announced that Stapleton would be performing this year, she shared her best advice to her fellow country star.

"Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl was a moment I will never forget and something I will be proud of for the rest of my life," she writes in a Tweet. "@ChrisStapleton was made for this moment and I can’t wait to watch. Enjoy every minute and don’t forget to breathe."

Each country artist who has performed the anthem at the Super Bowl in recent years has made it their own. Guyton was joined by a choir for her performance, and her strong voice powered through the song with ease.

Eric Church's version of the anthem in 2021 was also unique. He began the performance by singing solo and playing electric guitar. Jazmine Sullivan then joined to take the lead for part of the song, and the two sang together through to the end of the tune, making for a soulful performance.

The Super Bowl will be Stapleton's second major television appearance in two weeks. He performed a high-powered tribute to Smokey Robinson and Barry Gordy at last Sunday's Grammy Awards with Steve Wonder and Robinson himself.

The 2023 Super Bowl will find the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will air on Fox beginning at 6:30PM ET.

