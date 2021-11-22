Mickey Guyton Graces the 2021 American Music Awards Stage After Emotional Week [Watch]

Getty Images for MRC

Mickey Guyton had one heck of a nerve-wracking week, but just by watching her American Music Awards performance, you never would have guessed.

Guyton took the AMAs stage on Sunday night (Nov. 21), to sing her latest single "All American." Playing into the country genre from which she hails, Guyton sat in front of an elaborate stage design reminiscent of a small town watering hole.

As Guyton delivered the universal message of acceptance, she confidently walked back and forth on the stage, letting her powerful vocals do the heavy lifting.

The performance comes on the heels of one heck of a stressful week for the singer. Her 9-month-old son was sent to the ICU following a severe stomach bug that led to dehydration. The scary situation was only made worse by staff shortages and a lack of available hospital beds. Even with these complications, Gutyton still credits his medical team for pushing hard for his recovery. Grayson Clark Savoy is Guyton's only child, born in February of 2021 to her and her husband, Grant.

Off of her debut album, Remember Her Name, "All American" recounts country themes, from "a Friday night football game" to "the dust on a backroad," and the ways they unify people across state lines.

Guyton had previously shared what "All American" means to her, saying: "This song embodies everything that makes America special. From a Texas sky to New York City lights and daisy dukes to dookie braids, despite all our differences, we are all American.”

Guyton's week is only beginning to rev up, the singer is part of the lineup for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, being held on Nov. 25.

Best Country Albums of 2021 - Critic's Pick

There have been many creative country albums in 2021, but not all have hit the mark. Artists are more than ever toying with distribution methods and packaging as much as they are new sounds, so you get double and triple albums, Part 1 and Part 2, and digital EPs in lieu of a traditional 10 or 11-song release.

The bar for an EP on this list of the best country albums of 2021 is higher than an LP, but one project did crack the Top 10. Too much music proved to dampen other artist's efforts, although Alan Jackson's first album in years was filled with country music we couldn't turn away from. Where Have You Gone has 21 songs, but somehow no filler.

More than ever, this relied on staff opinion and artistic merit to allow for some parity among major label artists and independents. The 10 albums listed below are not ranked, although the year-end list published in the fall will crown a true best album of 2021.
Filed Under: Mickey Guyton
Categories: American Music Awards, Country Music News, Country Music Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top