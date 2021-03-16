Mickey Guyton's baby boy came early, and she says it was the hate she received after calling out racism that did it. On the carpet at the 2021 Grammys, the "Black Like Me" singer shared how her public reaction to Morgan Wallen's use of the N-word brought a wave of online negativity her way.

Grayson Clark Savoy was born on Feb. 8, less than a week after Guyton responded to the Wallen controversy.

"The day before I gave birth I was literally in bed clinging to my mom and my husband because of how horrible it was," Guyton tells Entertainment Tonight.

The interviewer, Keltie Knight, then compares what Guyton has gone through as an artist in country music in the last 10 years to what Meghan Markle has gone through with the British royal family. In both cases, Knight says, the response to those who call out racism is worse than the response to the racism itself.

"It says a lot ... that we have a lot of work to do," Guyton, a 2021 Grammy performer, says. "Because I didn't do anything wrong. And she (Meghan Markle) didn't do anything wrong by calling it out, but the hate you get back from that is insane."

Now, Guyton says, she's able to at least compartmentalize that stress and anxiety and focus on the joy of being a mother. Grayson gets all of her attention these days, even as her career is taking off.

Guyton's 2021 Grammy Awards performance of "Black Like Me" came after the song's nomination for Best Country Solo Performance, and after she was announced as nominee at and co-host of the 2021 ACM Awards. Amid the hateful messages, she's found a light to guide her.

"Inclusion and lifting each other up really is the key for me," the 37-year-old says. "Opening that door — not only banging on that door for myself — but holding that door open for others, no matter who that is. Holding that door open and really lifting each up, that's what 2021 is to me."