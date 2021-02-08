Mickey Guyton Welcomes a Baby Boy

Mickey Guyton and husband Grant Savoy have welcomed a baby boy. The singer made the announcement on Monday (Feb. 8) and shared a picture, baby's name and a moving Psalm that fits the moment.

Grayson Clark Savoy is the couple's first child.

"The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done," she writes. "Welcome to the world Grayson!"

Guyton, 37, revealed she was pregnant last August and shared in October that she was expecting a baby boy. She has performed several times since, including at the 2020 ACM Awards. Talking to People, she called her son an "absolute miracle."

"I've seen racial injustice happen to my husband. I've had a 'Karen' falsely make claims against him and say some of the most heinous things, like the N-word. I'm growing this Black child in my belly that is going to have to face this. I pray for him," she remarked last fall. "I just want this baby to just have its own life and have its own choices, and I will accept this baby for who or whatever it chooses to be. I just want to support it in every way that I can."

Savoy and Guyton have been married since June 2017 after dating for quite some time. They met through her best friend, who is Savoy's stepsister. Guyton admitted to being terrified of motherhood.

"But I also feel hopeful ... It does feel like the veil has been lifted, whether some people want to receive it or not ... and eyes are starting to open," she says.

Musically, Guyton's last project was the Bridges EP (2020). Last week she performed her song "Black Like Me" on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.