Mickey Guyton Is Pregnant

Mickey Guyton is having a baby. The country singer announced her pregnancy on social media on Tuesday (Aug. 25).

Guyton told fans and followers her big news by sharing photos of a sonogram. She does not say how far along in her pregnancy she is or offer details on her baby's sex or due date; she does, however, say that her child as already added a bit of light to her world.

"Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself," Guyton writes. "My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters."

Guyton gets real about her emotions around motherhood, admitting that she's "excited and terrified all at the same time."

"I have no idea what I am doing," the 37-year-old adds, "but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom."

Guyton and her husband, Grant Savoy, have been married since 2017. The couple tied the knot in Hawaii that June. He is a lawyer, and they met through Guyton's best friend, who is also Savoy's stepsister.

Musically, Guyton is preparing to release an EP, Bridges, on Sept. 11. The project will feature her previously released songs "Heaven Down Here," "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" and "Black Like Me," as well as three still-unheard tracks.