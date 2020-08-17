Mickey Guyton Announces ‘Bridges’ EP: ‘This Is My Truth’

Mickey Guyton is building Bridges with a new EP. The upcoming project will feature half a dozen songs, all co-written by the powerhouse singer.

Bridges' tracks include Guyton's sobering personal testimonies "Black Like Me" and "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" Her current single "Heaven Down Here" is also featured alongside the title track and songs called "Rose`" and "Salt."

Bridges took Guyton two years to write and record. It's her first project since her self-titled EP in 2015.

“This EP proves that in your darkest moments, you can have your biggest breakthroughs," Guyton reflects in a press release. "I think back to all of the obstacles in my life and career, including writing and recording most of this EP in quarantine during a time of social unrest, and how it has all led to the birth of this beautiful project. I hope these songs provide others with the same happiness and strength they have provided me in these uncertain times.”

Guyton has used her platform to stand as an advocate for change, debuting "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" -- an honest and eye-opening number about the challenges women face -- live onstage at the Ryman Auditorium during the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in February. Four months later, she dropped the equally stirring "Black Like Me," which was written in 2019 and released in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, which sparked protests for racial justice and equity across the country.

“Country music is three chords and the truth," Guyton tells the Associated Press about the project. "This is my truth."

Bridges will be released on Sept. 11.

Mickey Guyton, Bridges EP Tracklist:

1. “Heaven Down Here” * (Mickey Guyton, Gordie Sampson, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)

2. “Bridges” * (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)

3. “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” * (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)

4. “Rosé” ** (Mickey Guyton, Victoria Banks, Karen Kosowski)

5. “Salt” * (Mickey Guyton, Jesse Frasure, Carly Barlowe, Steven Lee Olsen)

6. “Black Like Me” + (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill, Emma Davidson-Dillon)

* produced by Karen Kosowski

** produced by Karen Kosowski and Forest Whitehead

+ produced by Nathan Chapman and Forest Whitehead