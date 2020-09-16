Mickey Guyton performed her commanding Bridges single "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" — backed by show host Keith Urban on the piano — during the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday (Sept. 16). The thrilling production of the empowering anthem aired live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

The joint performance got a passionate introduction from fellow country star Tim McGraw, who had just played a tune from Music City's Bluebird Cafe as part of the three-venue, audience-less ceremony comprising the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards this year.

"As a son, a husband, and a proud father of three daughters — as a human being — I am enlightened and inspired by women every single day," McGraw said. "Their strength changes me for the better, and every opportunity in life should be available to women."

Speaking to the message behind Guyton's stirring song, McGraw continued, "This next song speaks to the questions we face while we're trying to create the change that allows our daughters to be whoever they want to be."

"She thinks life is fair and / God hears every prayer / And everyone gets their ever after," the song's lyrics begin. "She thinks love is love and if / You work hard, that's enough / Skin's just skin and it doesn't matter / And that her friend's older brother's gonna keep his hands to himself."

Women's empowerment was a significant part of the 2020 ACM Awards. Earlier in the CBS broadcast, Carrie Underwood saluted country music's influential female artists with a commanding medley of songs.

The Guyton performance was also a history-making endeavor: According to Yahoo!, it marked the first-ever time that a Black woman had performed her own material at the ACM Awards.