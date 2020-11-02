Mickey Guyton's music video for her current single, "Heaven Down Here," tells a powerful and timely story of a world in crisis -- and asks God to send a little bit of Heaven down to earth.

The clip shows a montage of moments that illustrate what a difficult year 2020 has been, including images of medical professionals going to work in masks and face shields, empty stadiums, protestors holding up signs that read "Love Not Hate" and more. It's a nod not only to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and the worldwide suffering that COVID-19 has caused, but also to the upheaval seen across the U.S. this year following the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of white police officers.

As we've moved closer to the 2020 presidential election, the country has continued to face division and virulently opposing sides, and Guyton's music video serves as a plea for peace and a less-divided world. Shots of her performing against a blue backdrop in a flowing white gown are interspersed throughout the "Heaven Down Here" video.

"I want fans to feel seen and to feel hope after watching this music video," Guyton says in a behind-the-scenes clip. "Without question, we are all going through so much right now, and I hope people feel peace and love, and feel like they can come together. I hope that's what they take out of this music video."

The singer performed a snippet of "Heaven Down Here" during the 2020 CMT Music Awards in October. The song comes from her 2020 EP, Bridges, which also includes Guyton's powerful tracks "What Are You Going to Tell Her?," a song that offers a hard look at the bias women face in their personal and professional lives, and "Black Like Me."