Mickey Guyton’s Son Hospitalized: ‘Please Please Pray’

Mickey Guyton's 9-month-old son was sent to the ICU, and the singer isn't sure why. Taking to Twitter, Guyton asked for prayers on Thursday night (Nov. 18).

Grayson Clark Savoy is Guyton's only child, born in February of 2021 to her and her husband Grant. She'll occasionally share photos of the boy on social media, or speak to her experience as a parent. This latest message came with much more urgency.

"I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu (intensive care unit)," Guyton writes. "The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray."

On Sunday (Nov. 21), Guyton is slated to perform her song "All American" at the 2022 American Music Awards.

No further details were shared, and her husband hasn't taken to social media to share additional news.

It's not clear how or if Grayson's illness will affect her future plans, including the AMAs performance and a Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Nov. 25. Guyton's last Instagram post concerning her son came on Oct. 22 in anticipation of Halloween.

"Got Gray his first Halloween costume. I am officially done with my little rocket man," she wrote.

Over 1,000 people responded to Guyton's news with prayers and well-wishes for her and her family. Until this point it had been a banner year professionally for the singer, who released her Remember Her Name album in September and has appeared on major awards shows including the ACMs, CMAs and now AMAs.

She and her husband married in 2017.