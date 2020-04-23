Cameron Duddy, founding member and bassist of Texas trio Midland, is now the father of a newborn baby girl, Billie Pierre.

Duddy's wife, professional photographer Harper Smith, gave birth to the little girl on April 18, and the couple announced the news on their respective Instagram profiles. Smith says Billie's birth was, "one of the most beautiful, life changing nights in my journey thus far."

She has shared several photos of the baby on her Instagram page, while Duddy chose just one, simply captioned: "Welcome Billie Pierre Duddy. The world is yours, little one."

Billie Pierre is little sister to Kitt, Duddy and Smith's son born in 2016. That was a big year for Duddy, as it also marked the start of Midland with bandmates Mark Wystrach and Jess Carson, founded in Dripping Springs, Texas, on the outskirts of Austin.

The band has been very busy ever since, releasing a self-titled EP, two studio albums and a live project. Their most recent studio album, Let It Roll, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart after its release on Aug. 23 of last year. The second single from that album, "Cheatin' Songs," was released in January of this year.

"Cheatin' Songs" also appeared on the February 2020 release Live From the Palomino a 10-track live album recorded at the Palomino Club, a legendary venue in North Hollywood that has hosted country royalty such as Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, and Buck Owens.

With so much going on, this time of social-distancing has a silver lining for Duddy and his wife, as they get a chance to slow down and enjoy time with the new addition to their family. Smith wrapped up her daughter's birth announcement on Instagram writing: "I now get to wake each morning with a new lease on life, a beautiful son and daughter, and a love for my husband I never thought possible."