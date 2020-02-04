When Midland performed at the famous Palomino honky-tonk in Los Angeles in 2019, it was a special moment, one that they've committed to film with a new live video for "Cheatin' Songs."

Midland offered a one-night-only concert at the famed California club where legends including Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and more graced the stage before its doors closed in 1995. In a video that features footage from the special concert, the band perform their current single "Cheatin' Songs." Switching between color and black-and-white shots, the band take the stage with the neon Palomino sign lit up in the background.

"She’s bringin’ back cheatin’ songs / The kind of hurt that gets you singin’ along / Something circa 1973 / She’s lying with him and she’s lying to me," the trio croon as the packed house crowds around the stage and sing along.

The trio of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson made their Palomino debut on Oct. 15 in honor of the release of their latest album, Let it Roll.

“Places like this are disappearing, so you want to remember, to grab the moments while you still can," Wystrach said in a press release when the show was announced. "We live for hardcore honky-tonks, and to bring that back to a place that’s seen Gary Stewart, Freddy Fender, punk bands, Rick Nelson and Asleep at the Wheel, it’s an honor to connect — even for one night — to that kind of past."

Let it Roll debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart after its August 2019 release. The chart-topping group are slated to hit the road with Tim McGraw on his 2020 Here on Earth Tour, which launches in July and continues through September.

