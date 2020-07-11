The ongoing pandemic and the subsequent quarantines across the country have many men letting their hair get longer and their beards get bushier. But we never thought we would see Midland’s Mark Wystrach looking quite like he does in a new picture he posted online.

On Thursday (July 9), the lead singer of the country trio and former model headed to Instagram to share a selfie of his current, slightly overgrown look. The pic shows Wystrach sporting glasses, a Hawaiian shirt and bushy hair peeking out from under a baseball cap.

While Wystrach offered no specific explanation about his new look, we certainly understand it. This summer, Midland were set to be on the road with Tim McGraw, but COVID-19 stopped those plans in their tracks, leaving Wystrach some time to try out a new look.

At least Wystrach is getting some time at home with his family. He and his wife, Ty, welcomed a baby girl named Sunny in November of 2019. He shared a new picture of his wife and daughter via Instagram in early July, calling them his "number ones."

He’s also keeping busy alongside his Midland bandmates Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson, brainstorming ways in which they can help others during this difficult time.

On Wednesday (July 15), the band will sell a number of their own guitars at the Official Midland Reverb Shop. According to CMT, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of these guitars and others will benefit the Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas.

See 5 Dramatic Quarantine Makeovers: