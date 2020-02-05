Mark Wystrach of Midland and his wife, Ty Haney, welcomed a baby girl named Sunny just before Thanksgiving 2019, but the joyful experience wasn't without complications.

Wystrach reveals that his wife had to have an emergency C-section that led to fetal to maternal hemorrhage. At one point, the baby's heartbeat was lost and Ty's vitals were crashing.

"It was the scariest moment, the worst moment, and in a weird way, the best moment of your life, because you're kind of experiencing all of that," the "Mr. Lonely" singer explains, recalling the frightening day in an interview with the band's label, Big Machine Label Group.

Wystrach shared on social media days after Sunny's birth — a nickname for Sundance — that both she and Ty were "doing great." But now he's opening up about how scary and grounding the experience was, and how it gave him with a new sense of appreciation for life and the people who step in and lend their support in times of need.

"It scared me. When you almost lose your wife and your kid and then you don’t, and you’re surrounded by your family and your friends and your community and it kinda rearranges your priorities and makes you throw up a bunch and kind of checks your ego back," he says. "It’s hard to say that but because of that experience and we got really lucky, it’s weird how life ends up being a gift, because it teaches you the greatest lesson, that this life is a gift and you can’t take it for granted."

Wystrach and his Midland bandmates Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson will begin the new leg of their Electric Rodeo Tour on Feb. 8 at the Novo in Los Angeles, continuing through May 5 where the tour wraps at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The group will spend the summer with Tim McGraw on his Here on Earth Tour, kicking off July 10 and continuing through September 26.